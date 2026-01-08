2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Dillenburger, 633d Air Base Wing deputy commander, left, Col. Stephen Anderson 633d Air Base Wing Commander, and Lt. Col. Jessica Gelsomino 633d Force Support Squadron commander run in the triathlon during the Winter Crossbow games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The event measured the total distance competitors went on a rowing machine, a bike, and a treadmill. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)