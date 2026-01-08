(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kimeka Downey wins AMC award [Image 3 of 3]

    Kimeka Downey wins AMC award

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, talks on the phone at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. Downey has been at Dover AFB since 2001, one year after she joined the Air Force Reserve. In 2016, she retired at E-6 and continues to serve as a civilian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9482784
    VIRIN: 260114-F-HB412-1020
    Resolution: 4111x2642
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
