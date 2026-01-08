Kimeka Downey wins AMC award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, talks on the phone at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. Downey has been at Dover AFB since 2001, one year after she joined the Air Force Reserve. In 2016, she retired at E-6 and continues to serve as a civilian. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)