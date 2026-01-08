Kimeka Downey wins AMC award

Photo By Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn | Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 12, 2026. Downey won the Air Mobility Command’s Outstanding Aviation Resource Manager of the Year 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. – Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, won Air Mobility Command’s Outstanding Aviation Resource Manager of the Year for 2025.

Downey was recognized for her leadership and dedication to mission readiness at Dover Air Force Base, where she supports aircrew operations across multiple squadrons.

“Winning this award represents recognition of service beyond my job responsibilities,” she said. “To me, it reflects a commitment to supporting others, upholding a strong value and making a positive impact wherever I’m able. I see it as motivation to continue serving with integrity and purpose.”

Downey’s position oversees four squadrons and is responsible for managing flight pay, duty titles, flight physicals and aviation service codes, as well as overseeing flight surgeons and public affairs Airmen with 9C duty codes.

“She prepares for everything,” said Master Sgt. Scott Holt, 436th OSS HARM wing functional manager. “She’s our backbone for the office.”

During the past year, Downey identified and corrected 70 errors in the Military Personnel Data System and trained four Airmen on corrective procedures, safeguarding data integrity for 46 users across the 436th Airlift Wing.

She also served as chief host aviation resources manager and functional manager for 43 days, leading 20 host aviation resource management personnel across three squadrons. During that time, she helped implement 12 new Headquarters Air Force requirements and established 42 critical database accounts.

“I’m blessed to have her,” said Holt. “I came in here with zero turnover, and she was, and still is, my continuity. She’s a valuable asset to not only the squadron and the career field, but also to the wing.”

Downey has been at Dover AFB since 2001, one year after she joined the Air Force Reserve. In 2016, she retired at E-6 and continues to serve as a civilian.

“I genuinely enjoy my job,” said Downey. “I’ve been in this career field for over 20 years, as an Airman and a civilian. The work challenges me, allows me to grow, keeps me engaged and motivates me to continue improving.”