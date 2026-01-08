Kimeka Downey wins AMC award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. As a HARM, she oversees four squadrons and is responsible for managing flight pay, duty titles, flight physicals and aviation service codes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)