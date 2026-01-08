Kimeka Downey, 436th Operations Support Squadron host aviation resources support assistant chief, poses for a photo at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Jan. 14, 2026. Downey won the Air Mobility Command’s Outstanding Aviation Resource Manager of the Year 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9482780
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-HB412-1006
|Resolution:
|5634x3771
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kimeka Downey wins AMC award [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.