RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

The RACER Heavy Platform (RHP) vehicles are 12-ton, 20-foot-long, skid-steer tracked vehicles – similar in size to forthcoming robotic and optionally manned combat/fighting vehicles.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 09:09
|Photo ID:
|9482362
|VIRIN:
|251029-O-GT123-9507
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
