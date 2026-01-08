(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 4 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Thomas Sakell 

    DARPA

    The RACER Heavy Platform (RHP) vehicles are 12-ton, 20-foot-long, skid-steer tracked vehicles – similar in size to forthcoming robotic and optionally manned combat/fighting vehicles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9482362
    VIRIN: 251029-O-GT123-9507
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Sakell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency
    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DARPA
    racer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery