RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

RACER tows a M58 Mine Clearing Line Charge (MICLIC) — a rocket-projected device used to clear direct passages for combat personnel through minefields.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 09:09
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
