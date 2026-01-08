(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 5 of 12]

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    UNITED STATES

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Thomas Sakell 

    DARPA

    The U.S. Army’s III Armored Corps' 36th Engineer Brigade uses the RACER Heavy Platform at their combat breaching October 2025 demonstration at Fort Hood, Texas.

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9482347
    VIRIN: 251030-O-GT123-1107
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Sakell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

