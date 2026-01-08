(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 12 of 12]

    RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Photo by Thomas Sakell 

    DARPA

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ACR) use RACER technology as part of the opposition force in a live force-on-force exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Hood, Texas.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 09:09
    Photo ID: 9482345
    VIRIN: 251105-O-GT123-6345
    Resolution: 3200x2133
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency [Image 12 of 12], by Thomas Sakell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

