RACER: Robotic Autonomy in Complex Environments with Resiliency

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ACR) use RACER technology as part of the opposition force in a live force-on-force exercise at the National Training Center in Fort Hood, Texas.
