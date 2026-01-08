386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and the 61st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron rehearse patient extraction and movement during a crash-rescue exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The training enhanced emergency medical and aircraft rescue readiness by simulating the evacuation of aircrew and passengers following a mishap on landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)