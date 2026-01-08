386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Shwun Le OO, a medical logistician with the 386th

Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, dons the emergency passenger oxygen system during a crash-rescue exercise on a C-130 Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The training enhanced joint emergency response readiness by rehearsing patient evacuation and care following a notional landing mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)