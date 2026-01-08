(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise [Image 1 of 7]

    386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.06.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumannn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Members of the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department and the 61st Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron participate in a crash-rescue training event within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The exercise tested coordinated response procedures for evacuating and caring for simulated patients and aircrew following a notional aircraft landing mishap. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Andrew Schumannn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, 386 AEW, Fire Department, 61st Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron

