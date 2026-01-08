386th AEW Crash Rescue Exercise

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron enter a C-130 Hercules during a crash-rescue exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 8, 2026. The scenario rehearsed the coordinated extraction and treatment of simulated patients following a notional aircraft landing mishap, strengthening emergency response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Drew Schumann)
