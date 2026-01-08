Snow removal teams keep Misawa AB flightline mission ready

A snow plow removes snow on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The work reduces weather-related risk to aircraft and personnel, reinforcing reliable mission execution in a demanding operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Patrick Boyle)
