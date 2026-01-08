(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow removal teams keep Misawa AB flightline mission ready [Image 2 of 3]

    Snow removal teams keep Misawa AB flightline mission ready

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A snow plow removes snow on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. The work reduces weather-related risk to aircraft and personnel, reinforcing reliable mission execution in a demanding operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 01:41
    Photo ID: 9482218
    VIRIN: 260114-F-EP621-1065
    Resolution: 7044x4696
    Size: 5.86 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

