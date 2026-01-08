A snow plow removes snow on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Snow removal demonstrates the Misawa’s ability to overcome environmental challenges, supporting long-term stability and operational readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9482219
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-EP621-1126
|Resolution:
|4224x2816
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Snow removal teams keep Misawa AB flightline mission ready [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.