A snow plow removes snow on the flightline at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2026. Clearing the flightline enables uninterrupted sortie generation, sustaining a forward-operating posture essential to rapid response across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior AIrman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 01:41
|Photo ID:
|9482217
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-EP621-1046
|Resolution:
|6532x4355
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Snow removal teams keep Misawa AB flightline mission ready [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.