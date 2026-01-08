3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, pass in review during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026. Lt. Col. David Janecke relinquished command of 3rd Maintenance Battalion to Lt. Col. John Sykas III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)