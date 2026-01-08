(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, take part in a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026. Lt. Col. David Janecke relinquished command of 3rd Maintenance Battalion to Lt. Col. John Sykas III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 23:35
    Photo ID: 9482154
    VIRIN: 250116-M-BN442-1236
    Resolution: 7122x4748
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony [Image 23 of 23], by LCpl Rachel Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony
    3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery