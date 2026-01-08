3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Band take part in a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026. Lt. Col. David Janecke relinquished command of 3rd Maintenance Battalion to Lt. Col. John Sykas III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)