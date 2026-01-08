3rd Maintenance Battalion Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The family of U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. David Janecke, outgoing commanding officer of 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, receives flowers during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 16, 2026. Lt. Col. David Janecke relinquished command of 3rd Maintenance Battalion to Lt. Col. John Sykas III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Rachel Mason)