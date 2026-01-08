U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, inspects a ground wire at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez was selected to assist with preparing fuel trucks for shipment and inspection during a recent President of the United States visit. The task required draining, drying and certifying trucks before they were transported and later re-certified for aircraft fueling under Secret Service oversight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 21:33
|Photo ID:
|9482107
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-MU509-1048
|Resolution:
|4186x2990
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez
No keywords found.