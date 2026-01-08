Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, inspects a ground wire at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez was selected to assist with preparing fuel trucks for shipment and inspection during a recent President of the United States visit. The task required draining, drying and certifying trucks before they were transported and later re-certified for aircraft fueling under Secret Service oversight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)