    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3]

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, inspects a ground wire at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez was selected to assist with preparing fuel trucks for shipment and inspection during a recent President of the United States visit. The task required draining, drying and certifying trucks before they were transported and later re-certified for aircraft fueling under Secret Service oversight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    MotW, Fight Tonight, 51FW, LRS, POL, Team Osan

