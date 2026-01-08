(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, poses for a picture in front of a refueling truck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez’s responsibilities range from daily truck inspections and fuels recirculation to documenting discrepancies and coordinating repairs to keep fueling assets mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 21:33
    Photo ID: 9482106
    VIRIN: 260114-F-MU509-1035
    Resolution: 4891x3493
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

