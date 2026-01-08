U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, poses for a picture in front of a refueling truck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez’s responsibilities range from daily truck inspections and fuels recirculation to documenting discrepancies and coordinating repairs to keep fueling assets mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 21:33
|Photo ID:
|9482106
|VIRIN:
|260114-F-MU509-1035
|Resolution:
|4891x3493
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez
No keywords found.