Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, poses for a picture in front of a refueling truck at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. Hernandez-Mendez’s responsibilities range from daily truck inspections and fuels recirculation to documenting discrepancies and coordinating repairs to keep fueling assets mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)