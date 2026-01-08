Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, pulls a hose at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. He served as the secretary of the Rising Four, supporting volunteer events and developing leadership skills, while regularly assisting new Airmen in his squadron with in-processing, flightline orientation and adjusting to life on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, was recognized as the Mustang of the Week at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 9, 2026.

When Hernandez-Mendez isn’t ensuring that the fuel trucks remain safe and ready to go, he is functioning as a fuels distribution operator. His responsibilities range from daily truck inspections and fuels recirculation to documenting discrepancies and coordinating repairs to keep fueling assets mission-ready.

“Our duty day starts at 6 a.m., and he’s out there in the cold starting trucks and performing maintenance checks before the flying mission even begins,” stated Tech. Sgt. Henry Nelson II, 51st LRS fuel distribution noncommissioned officer in charge. “Then he goes straight into fueling operations without complaint. He does everything with a smile, and he genuinely cares about the people he's working with.”

Each fuel truck carries approximately 6,000 gallons of fuel, enabling Hernandez-Mendez to support an average of eight to ten aircraft per day. With the addition of the super squadron and the increase in operational tempo, his dependability and judgment has become more valuable.

“What I enjoy the most about my job is having a direct contribution to the mission,” said Hernandez-Mendez. “Being that close to the jets and knowing I’m a part of something bigger than myself is amazing. Without POL, pilots wouldn’t be able to fly.”

Nelson emphasized that Hernandez-Mendez’s maturity and initiative helps him to stand out amongst his peers, with his name being one of the first mentioned when asked who could be trusted.

That trust was evident during a recent presidential support mission, when Hernandez-Mendez was selected to assist with preparing fuel trucks for shipment and inspection. The task required draining, drying and certifying trucks before they were transported and later re-certified for aircraft fueling under Secret Service oversight.

“He kept leadership informed every step of the way,” said Nelson. “For an A1C to brief everything clearly and in order like that is incredibly impressive.”

Outside of his primary duties, Hernandez-Mendez remains actively involved in the Osan community. He served as the secretary of the Rising Four, supporting volunteer events and developing leadership skills, while regularly assisting new Airmen in his squadron with in-processing, flightline orientation and adjusting to life on base.

Throughout his involvement with the Rising Four, Hernandez-Mendez has been able to take the skills he’s learned to adapt, problem-solve and support his teammates. Within his squadron, he is frequently relied on by other Airmen for guidance and is recognized by leadership for his professionalism and ambition.

“It feels good knowing that my leadership trusts me and can rely on me,” expressed Hernandez-Mendez. “It’s a reminder that you just have to keep pushing through the tough moments and continue to improve.”