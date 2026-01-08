Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, pulls a hose at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. He served as the secretary of the Rising Four, supporting volunteer events and developing leadership skills, while regularly assisting new Airmen in his squadron with in-processing, flightline orientation and adjusting to life on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)