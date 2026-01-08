(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels maintenance technician, pulls a hose at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 14, 2026. He served as the secretary of the Rising Four, supporting volunteer events and developing leadership skills, while regularly assisting new Airmen in his squadron with in-processing, flightline orientation and adjusting to life on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 21:33
    Photo ID: 9482105
    VIRIN: 260114-F-MU509-1034
    Resolution: 5195x3711
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez
    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mustang of the Week: Airman 1st Class Jeffrey Hernandez-Mendez

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MotW, Fight Tonight, 51FW, LRS, POL, Team Osan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery