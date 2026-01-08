U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nicholas Ezpeleta, a percussionist with Marine Corps Forces, Pacific band, engages a target during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P) at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 14, 2026. The MCMC-P is one of five regional competitions throughout the Marine Corps in which U.S. service members participate in an annual small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9482102
|VIRIN:
|240123-M-DR994-4651
|Resolution:
|5225x3483
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.