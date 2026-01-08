Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Pavich, range staff with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, engages a target during a course of fire at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Pacific (MCMCP) at Kaneohe Bay Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The annual small arms competition tests Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and ability to use their weapons under pressure while fostering camaraderie across units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)