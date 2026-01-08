U.S Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel Pavich, range staff with Marine Corps Base Hawaii, engages a target during a course of fire at the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition Pacific (MCMCP) at Kaneohe Bay Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 14, 2026. The annual small arms competition tests Marines’ marksmanship, combat readiness, and ability to use their weapons under pressure while fostering camaraderie across units. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 21:15
|Photo ID:
|9482090
|VIRIN:
|240123-M-DR994-6833
|Resolution:
|5237x3491
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026 [Image 25 of 25], by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.