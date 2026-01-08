Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Elijah Robbins, a Marine Corps shooting team pistol instructor, left and Gunnery Sgt. Andrew Dow, assistant match director with the Marine Corps Shooting Teams, brief Marines prior to firing during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P) at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 14, 2026. The MCMC-P is one of five regional competitions throughout the Marine Corps in which U.S. service members participate in an annual small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)