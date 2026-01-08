(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026

    Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Nicholas Sanner, a range safety officer with Puuloa Range Training Facility times a competitor during the Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition-Pacific (MCMC-P) at Kaneohe Bay Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Jan. 14, 2026. The MCMC-P is one of five regional competitions throughout the Marine Corps in which U.S. service members participate in an annual small arms marksmanship competition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 21:15
    Photo ID: 9482098
    VIRIN: 240123-M-DR994-7484
    Resolution: 3351x2234
    Size: 669.78 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    This work, Marine Corps Marksmanship Competition 2026, by LCpl Tania Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

