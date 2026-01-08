Snow Removal

A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, clears snow at Misawa Air Base, Japan Jan.13, 2026. By ensuring safe and accessible road conditions, the snow control section plays a vital role for all personnel and community members supporting operations across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9482074
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-TF852-1018
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
