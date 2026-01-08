Snow Removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, clears snow at Misawa Air Base, Japan Jan.13, 2026. By ensuring safe and accessible road conditions, the snow control section plays a vital role for all personnel and community members supporting operations across Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)