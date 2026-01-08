A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, works to clear the roads at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. During Misawa’s harsh winter season, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron snow control section plays a critical role in ensuring safe travel and uninterrupted operations, making their expertise and dedication indispensable to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 20:22
|Photo ID:
|9482071
|VIRIN:
|260113-F-TF852-1016
|Resolution:
|5684x3782
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snow Removal [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.