Snow Removal

A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, works to clear the roads at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2026. During Misawa’s harsh winter season, the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron snow control section plays a critical role in ensuring safe travel and uninterrupted operations, making their expertise and dedication indispensable to the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)