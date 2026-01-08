Snow Removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, removes snow at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan.13, 2026. The 35th CES continuously monitors road conditions alongside the 35th Security Forces Squadron and stands ready to take rapid action, ensuring mission readiness and underscoring the snow control team’s indispensable role in Misawa AB operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)