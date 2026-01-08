(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow Removal [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Snow Removal

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.12.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A snowplow driven by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt, Chad Lewie, 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) pavement and equipment operator, removes snow at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan.13, 2026. The 35th CES continuously monitors road conditions alongside the 35th Security Forces Squadron and stands ready to take rapid action, ensuring mission readiness and underscoring the snow control team’s indispensable role in Misawa AB operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 20:22
    Photo ID: 9482072
    VIRIN: 260113-F-TF852-1017
    Resolution: 4816x3204
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Removal [Image 3 of 3], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snow Removal
    Snow Removal
    Snow Removal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery