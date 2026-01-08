Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division man the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. To prepare for the heavy rainfall expected to hit Western Washington through Wednesday, the SEOC raised its activation posture to level I, the highest level. This preemptive activation means they're on the lookout for flooding, strong winds, landslides, and any other dangers the weather system may bring. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)