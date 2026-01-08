Members of the Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division man the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. To prepare for the heavy rainfall expected to hit Western Washington through Wednesday, the SEOC raised its activation posture to level I, the highest level. This preemptive activation means they're on the lookout for flooding, strong winds, landslides, and any other dangers the weather system may bring. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2026 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9481597
|VIRIN:
|251209-Z-YS961-1002
|Resolution:
|4934x3289
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.