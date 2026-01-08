(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Members of the Washington Military Department Emergency Management Division man the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray, Wash., Dec. 9, 2025. To prepare for the heavy rainfall expected to hit Western Washington through Wednesday, the SEOC raised its activation posture to level I, the highest level. This preemptive activation means they're on the lookout for flooding, strong winds, landslides, and any other dangers the weather system may bring. (U.S. National Guard photo by Adeline Witherspoon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 15:19
    Photo ID: 9481600
    VIRIN: 251209-Z-YS961-1011
    Resolution: 4363x2909
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center
    Washington Emergency Management Division activates emergency operations center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    domestic response
    Washington Military Department
    SEOC
    National Guard
    emergency management
    WAFloodsupport2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery