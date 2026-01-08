(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon [Image 15 of 15]

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Former members of the 123rd Maintenance Group who served during the RF-101 Voodoo era gather by the aircraft’s static display at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on June 27, 2025. The Airmen were participating in the group’s 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon. The Kentucky Air Guard flew RF-101s from 1965 to 1976. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9481326
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-JU667-2086
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon [Image 15 of 15], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Group
    Kentucky National Guard
    Retiree Luncheon

