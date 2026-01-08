Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former members of the 123rd Maintenance Group who served during the RF-101 Voodoo era gather by the aircraft’s static display at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base on June 27, 2025. The Airmen were participating in the group’s 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon. The Kentucky Air Guard flew RF-101s from 1965 to 1976. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)