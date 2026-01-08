(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon [Image 13 of 15]

    Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Philip Speck 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Crew chiefs from the 123rd Maintenance Group, left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Hall, retired; Chief Master Sgt. Mike Shepherd, retired; Chief Master Sgt. Steve Snawder, retired; and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Chamberlain, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard base on June 27, 2025. The chiefs were participating in the group’s 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 13:00
    Photo ID: 9481324
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-JU667-2069
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon [Image 15 of 15], by Philip Speck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Maintenance Group
    Kentucky National Guard
    Retiree Luncheon

