Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crew chiefs from the 123rd Maintenance Group, left to right, Chief Master Sgt. Mark Hall, retired; Chief Master Sgt. Mike Shepherd, retired; Chief Master Sgt. Steve Snawder, retired; and Chief Master Sgt. Chad Chamberlain, senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard base on June 27, 2025. The chiefs were participating in the group’s 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)