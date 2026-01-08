Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 150 current and retired Airmen from the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group took part in the 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon at the Kentucky Air National Guard base in Louisville, Ky., June 27, 2025. According to Lt. Col. James Embry, commander of the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, the luncheon helps build and maintain relationships between past and present Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)