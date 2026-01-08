Kentucky Air Guard hosts retirees at Maintenance Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. Frank Hall, retired, left, a former crew chief and senior enlisted leader of the 123rd Aircraft Generation Squadron, and Senior Airman William Gude, a current crew chief for the 123rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, stand in front of a 123rd Airlift Wing C-130J Super Hercules at the Kentucky Air National Guard base on June 27, 2025. They were attending the group’s 2nd annual Reunion Luncheon and represented the oldest and youngest Airmen present to serve in the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Phil Speck)