86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

U.S. Airmen attend an all call hosted by the 86th Airlift Wing command team at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. Discussions focused on readiness expectations and how the wing's guidance supports the Air Force’s global mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)