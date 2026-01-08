(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief, discuss the wing’s strategic guidance during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. During the all call, 86th AW leadership highlighted how the wing's guidance aligns with evolving operational priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2026
    Date Posted: 01.15.2026 09:08
    Photo ID: 9480788
    VIRIN: 260114-F-YU145-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call
    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call
    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    readiness
    strategic guidance
    All call
    Ramstein AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery