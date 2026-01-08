86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief, discuss the wing’s strategic guidance during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. During the all call, 86th AW leadership highlighted how the wing's guidance aligns with evolving operational priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)