86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief discuss the wing’s strategic guidance during an all call at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. Discussions focused on readiness expectations and how the wing's guidance supports the Air Force’s global mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)