86th AW leadership sharpens focus with all call

U.S. Airmen attend an all call hosted by the 86th Airlift Wing command team at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 14, 2026. Discussions focused on readiness expectations and how the wing's guidance supports the Air Force's global mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Airlift Wing command team hosted an all call at the Hercules Theater here, Jan. 14 to discuss the wing’s strategic guidance and priorities.

Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th AW commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Clifford L. Lawton, 86th AW command chief, outlined how the new guidance will support operational priorities.

“Chief and I figure there is no better way than to start the year by grounding ourselves in who we are, what we do and how we project power, how we create community and how we deliver victory together,” Williams said.

The all call enabled leadership to emphasize the importance of readiness and ensured consistency regarding expectations across the wing, reaffirming the 86th AW’s critical role in projecting power and executing global airlift operations throughout the theater.

“At the end of the day, we are in the business of war-fighting, but more importantly, war-winning.” Lawton said. “Whether that’s operational success, team success, or individual success. Our ultimate goal is victory, it’s our north star and it's how we ensure peace through strength.”

Building off these priorities, the 86th AW command team reinforced that the expectation of readiness and discipline remain integral to victory and lethality.

“Our priorities are readiness, Airmen and relationships,” Lawton said. “Our strategic guidance provides us with a shared understanding, a sense of purpose, mission command, a compass for operational success, a culture of mission excellence and meaningful connections.” The all call highlighted how the 86th AW stays ahead of emerging threats through strong relationships, trust and mission readiness.

“We project power because we stay ready,” Williams said. “We stay ready because we refuse to lower our standards. 2026 is about staying ahead of the threat, staying lethal, staying disciplined, but most importantly, this wing will be ready to fight and win.”

By connecting the Air Force’s strategic priorities to the 86th AW’s mission as the premier power projection platform, the all call served as a way for leadership to underscore the value each individual Airman contributes to their respective unit.

“This wing is built for moments that matter,” Williams said. “Ready when called, united in purpose, relentless in execution. We don’t respond to history, we shape it. You, capital A, Airmen of the Global Gateway, you shape it. When our nation calls and this wing answers with speed, with precision and with victory. Chief and I couldn’t be prouder to serve alongside you.”