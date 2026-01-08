Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Fraizer, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, prepares a blood collection tray at Naval Hospital Guam, Guam, Jan. 8, 2026. Corpsmen from MCB Camp Blaz participated in on-the-job training at different military medical clinics across the island in preparation to increase capabilities on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
