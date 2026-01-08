Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Stacey, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Nancy Gonzales-Ayala, hospital corpsman, Naval Hospital Guam, right, pose for a photo at Apra Clinic, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Jan. 8, 2026. Corpsmen from MCB Camp Blaz participated in on-the-job training at different military medical clinics across the island in preparation to increase capabilities on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)
|01.07.2026
|01.14.2026 19:17
|9480375
|260108-M-UG963-1068
|6721x4483
|8.97 MB
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|4
|1
