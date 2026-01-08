Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Stacey, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Nancy Gonzales-Ayala, hospital corpsman, Naval Hospital Guam, right, pose for a photo at Apra Clinic, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Jan. 8, 2026. Corpsmen from MCB Camp Blaz participated in on-the-job training at different military medical clinics across the island in preparation to increase capabilities on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)