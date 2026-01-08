(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    01.07.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nancy Gonzales-Ayala, hospital corpsman, Naval Hospital Guam, teaches how to record the audio booth data in the computer to Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Stacey, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, at Apra Clinic, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Jan. 8, 2026. Corpsmen from MCB Camp Blaz participated in on-the-job training at different military medical clinics across the island in preparation to increase capabilities on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 19:17
    Photo ID: 9480370
    VIRIN: 260108-M-UG963-1050
    Resolution: 7045x4699
    Size: 10.16 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Afton Smiley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training in increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities
    Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indo-Pacific
    MCB Camp Blaz
    Training
    USMC
    Corpsman
    Clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery