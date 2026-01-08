Camp Blaz corpsmen conduct on the job training to increase Camp Blaz capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Nancy Gonzales-Ayala, hospital corpsman, Naval Hospital Guam, instructs on proper usage of the hearing booth headphones to Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Stacey, hospital corpsman, Headquarters Company, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, at Apra Clinic, Naval Base Guam, Guam, Jan. 8, 2026. Corpsmen from MCB Camp Blaz participated in on-the-job training at different military medical clinics across the island in preparation to increase capabilities on Camp Blaz. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Afton Smiley)