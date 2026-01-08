(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Adriana Barrientos 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Tina Biberdorf, a Nurse Practitioner, looks out an aircraft window alongside fellow Employer Support of Guard and Reserve Boss Lift participant Barrett Biberdorf, a Southwest Airlines pilot, during a flight aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Jan. 10, 2026. The ESGR Boss Lift program provides civic and business leaders an opportunity to experience Air Force missions firsthand and gain insight into the capabilities and roles of Air Mobility Command Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9479387
    VIRIN: 261001-F-TT318-1005
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Adriana Barrientos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery