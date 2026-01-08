San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tina Biberdorf, a Nurse Practitioner, looks out an aircraft window alongside fellow Employer Support of Guard and Reserve Boss Lift participant Barrett Biberdorf, a Southwest Airlines pilot, during a flight aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Jan. 10, 2026. The ESGR Boss Lift program provides civic and business leaders an opportunity to experience Air Force missions firsthand and gain insight into the capabilities and roles of Air Mobility Command Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)