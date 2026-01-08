Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Colonel Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, commander of the 433rd Airlift Wing, presents a mission...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Jacob Lewis | Colonel Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, commander of the 433rd Airlift Wing, presents a mission briefing to participants of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Bosslift event at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Jan. 10, 2026. Civilian employers of Reserve Airmen received a firsthand look at the duties and operational requirements their reservist employees perform during military service. The event included a flight aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft, and opportunities to view static displays from multiple units, providing employers greater insight into the wing’s missions and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Adriana Barrientos) see less | View Image Page

San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted a “Bosslift” for 29 civilian employers of 433rd Airlift Wing Reserve Airmen, featuring a flight aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy, Jan. 10, 2026.



The ESGR Bosslift is an employer outreach initiative in which service members nominate their civilian employers to observe military operations firsthand and better understand the responsibilities Reservists fulfill while serving.



Before flying across South Texas aboard the C-5M Super Galaxy, employers received briefings from unit leadership on the broad range of mission sets supported by the 433rd Airlift Wing.



“Your Airman brought you here because they want you to see what it is that they do,” said Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey, IV, 433rd AW commander. “We do a lot of great stuff here, and we get it done in two days. I know you might get them for 40 hours, or maybe even more a week, so just look at what they’re doing and think: how are you getting this done in such short amount of time.”



Representatives from ESGR also highlighted the relevance of employer support for Guard and Reserve service members, and employers received required safety briefings from the pilots and aircrew before taking flight.



“We work with units to have events like this, to be sure that you employers can come and see what your employee is doing when they’re not in your offices,” said Caryl Hill, Area 4 Chairman for the San Antonio and Southern region of Texas. “And to help you better understand what the law says you can and cannot do as civilian employers.”



Bosslift participants then took flight on the C-5M Super Galaxy, the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory, capable of transporting oversized cargo and personnel worldwide. While in the air, the C-5M crew provided a tour of the aircraft, including some time alongside the pilots in the cockpit. It was an opportunity for these employers to gain a firsthand view of the 433rd Airlift Wing’s capabilities.



“Before today, I knew nothing about the C-5 and I really had never done anything with the reserve or guard, so I thought this was fun and more importantly educational,” said Brenda Kuehl, owner of the DRIPBaR in San Antonio. “I purposefully hired people who are connected to the military, people that need flexible schedules. I enjoyed this experience and learning about the mission here. It put into perspective what reservist do in a weekend, more specifically the amount of work my employee does while she’s away on drill.”



Following the flight, employers were greeted by static displays and spent time engaging directly with Reserve Airmen in their respective work centers, allowing them to further explore Air Force capabilities to conclude the day.