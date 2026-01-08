(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Adriana Barrientos 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    Kayne Thibodeaux, a Business Application Manager at University Health, inspects the undercarriage of a C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft while preparing to participate in the 2026 Boss Lift at Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland, Jan. 10, 2026. The Employer Support of Guard and Reserve Boss Lift program provides civic and business leaders an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into Reserve Air Force missions, capabilities and the role of Reserve Airmen in supporting national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.14.2026
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    San Antonio Bosses Take Flight: Employers Experience Reserve Life in a C-5M Super Galaxy

    433rd Airlift Wing
    ESGR Boss Lift

