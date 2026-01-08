Champion Brigade gets Life Preservation Brief from David Woods Bartley

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Woods Bartley, a mental health speaker, gestures as he speaks to Soldiers assigned to Division Special Troops Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade about building personal connections, Jan. 12, 2026, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers gathered to build their readiness through mental health. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)